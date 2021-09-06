Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 278 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 926,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 457,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $183,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $422.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day moving average of $394.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

