Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

