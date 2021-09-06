People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,664 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of People’s United Financial worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.33 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

