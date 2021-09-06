PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,843.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $5,843.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00130766 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,119,864 coins and its circulating supply is 61,342,394 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

