Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Shares Up 0.1%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.66. 450,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average session volume of 24,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,997 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.79% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

