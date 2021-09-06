PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Announces Dividend of $1.79

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.789 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32.

PetroChina has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetroChina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

