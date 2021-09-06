PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Announces Dividend of $1.79

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.789 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32.
PetroChina has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. PetroChina has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetroChina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 144.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
