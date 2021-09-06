Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 311.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 2.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 18,773,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,331,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.