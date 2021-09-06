Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $$46.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

