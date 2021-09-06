Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00144360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00797096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.