Phoneum Reaches Market Cap of $691,614.41 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $691,614.41 and $8,302.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,065,262 coins. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

