Phore Trading 33.4% Higher Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $21,247.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.72 or 0.00704457 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,868,893 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

