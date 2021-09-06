Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

