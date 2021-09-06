Physicians Realty Trust to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

