PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0020 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $36.04 million and approximately $55,787.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00146759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00791915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00047638 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

