Pillar (PLR) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $253,317.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00065176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00144357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00770230 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

