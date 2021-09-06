PIN Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.