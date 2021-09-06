Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,026,000 after buying an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,305,610. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

