Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at $475,999,591.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

