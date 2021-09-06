Piper Sandler Comments on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $71.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

