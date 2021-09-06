Piper Sandler Weighs in on The First of Long Island Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 49,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.