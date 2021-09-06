Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00005579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $547.62 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00325019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00157193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.00199951 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 186,570,957 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

