PirateCash Price Tops $0.0394 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,419,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

