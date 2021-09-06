Pirl Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $89,044.65 and approximately $176.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.12 or 0.07477478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $782.30 or 0.01486516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.13 or 0.00416385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00139347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.53 or 0.00597675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $276.34 or 0.00525099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00369997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005759 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

