PKG Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,081.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. PKG Token has a market cap of $303,523.69 and $2,081.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.