Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of Planet Fitness worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

