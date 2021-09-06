Playcent Trading Down 19.5% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $125,021.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

