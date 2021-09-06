PlayFuel (PLF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $3.40 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

