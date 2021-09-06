Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146,739.13

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $146,739.13 and $52.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00152250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00208190 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.26 or 0.07372249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,730.57 or 1.00037868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.00 or 0.00961114 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

