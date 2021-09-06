Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PLMIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Plum Acquisition Corp. I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.79 on Monday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $19,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $14,925,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

