PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

