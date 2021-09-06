PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 982.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.