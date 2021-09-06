PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.