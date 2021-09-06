PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.77 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.