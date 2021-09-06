PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,187. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

