PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of CDK Global worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.