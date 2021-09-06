PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.