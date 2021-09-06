PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $155.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

