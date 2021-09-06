PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Federated Hermes worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

