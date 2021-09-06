pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $24.77 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00144360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00797096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047418 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,345 coins and its circulating supply is 32,065,829 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

