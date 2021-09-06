PolkaCover Hits 24 Hour Volume of $283,154.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $283,154.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00064587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00201622 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.33 or 0.07508449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.94 or 1.00137909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.00943528 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

