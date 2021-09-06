Polkadot Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $33.53 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $33.95 or 0.00064650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00148768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00207391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.63 or 0.07494997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,480.56 or 0.99943793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.42 or 0.00941578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.06 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

