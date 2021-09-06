Polkamarkets Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and $573,509.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

