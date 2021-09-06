Polker Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Polker has traded 97.3% higher against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,568,833 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

