Polychain Monsters Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.03 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $69.63 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $20.73 or 0.00039961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00146038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.60 or 0.00791476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,389,201 coins and its circulating supply is 3,358,944 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

