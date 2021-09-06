PolypuX Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $68,466.17 and $3,437.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00147200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00205154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.16 or 0.07499835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,745.97 or 1.00296561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.14 or 0.00941511 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

