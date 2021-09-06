Populous (PPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.61 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $141.59 million and $4.61 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00005125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

