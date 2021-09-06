Portion (PRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $138,906.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $138,906.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00067790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00146313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.12 or 0.00791690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

