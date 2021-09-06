Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $34.39 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

