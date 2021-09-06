PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.95 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.