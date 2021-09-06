Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.